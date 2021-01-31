Former royal chef Darren McGrady shares the recipe for one of Prince Harry and Prince William's favourite childhood treats By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family's chefs are capable of preparing the most elaborate dishes with rare and luscious ingredients. But many of these things wouldn't have appealed to Prince Harry and Prince William when they were younger. They still had children's palates, so the staff in the kitchen, like former royal chef Darren McGrady, had to make sure they produced something for the nursery that appealed to the young boys. One of their favourites was a banana flan.

Darren shared the recipe for the easy and delicious treat in his latest YouTube video, and also revealed some stories about William, Harry and Princess Diana. He said it was one of their most-requested dishes when he was a royal chef, and it can also be easily made at home.

The mouth-watering flan consists of a simple pastry crust filled with vanilla custard and topped with bananas that are glazed with ready-made apricot jam.

Don't like bananas? Darren explained in the instructions that other fruits, such as berries, can easily be substituted in. The custard can also be prepared in advance.

MORE: Former royal chef reveals what the Queen's corgis eat

"Whenever the boys were home, Princess Diana used to write 'banana flan' in the menu book," revealed the former royal chef as he made the flan. She would also indicate whether it was Harry, William or both boys coming by writing their initials.

Darren sweetly revealed Diana's sons would come home from school to Kensington Palace on a Friday and go into the kitchens and ask, "What's for dinner, Darren?" If they saw the banana flan, they were excited!