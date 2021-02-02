Invictus Games postponed until 2022, Prince Harry announces By Zach Harper

The 2021 Invictus Games have been postponed, Prince Harry has unfortunately had to reveal this week.

This year's competition was to take place in The Hague from May 29 to June 5, but will now be held in the spring of 2022. This comes after it was also rescheduled last year when regulations put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings impossible.

"To the key workers on the front lines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you," the Duke of Sussex and others said in a video announcing the competition's postponement that was shared on Feb. 2. "And when the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are."

The post added that organizers are continuing to plan programming opportunities for the next year and are coming up with ways to "infuse the spirit of Invictus in your own communities."

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, and the first instalment of the annual competition took place the same year. It's since been a major highlight on his calendar, and has held some special memories for him over the years, too.

When the games were held in Toronto in 2017, he and Duchess Meghan made their public debut at one of the events. Their 2018 tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand was also held in connection with the Invictus Games that year, which were held Down Under. Harry is the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the event every year.

"Everyone will be disappointed by this news," David Wiseman, the director of Grants and Programs for the Invictus Games Foundation, tweeted. "But right now we need to concentrate on protecting each other and supporting our health care workers. In the spirit of Invictus, let's look forward to the time when we can celebrate sport and recovery again, together."