Crown Princess Mary of Denmark celebrates her 49th birthday with stunning new portrait By Heather Cichowski

Tillykke med fødselsdagen, or Happy Birthday to Crown Princess Mary, who turned 49 on Feb. 5! In celebration of her birthday, the Danish royals shared a lovely new portrait of the future Queen consort.

The new photo was posted on the Det Danske Kongehus Instagram. It was taken by Stine Heilmann and shows Mary smiling in front of a neutral background. She's clad in a black blouse with white polka dots and her long dark hair is pulled back into a chic ponytail.

"Today is Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess' 49th birthday," read the caption, translated from Danish.⁣

It revealed that the birthday girl would be spending her special day with family in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, their main residence in Copenhagen. ⁣

The Australian-born royal is married to Crown Prince Frederik. They share four children: Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 10. At the end of last year, their eldest son tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at his school.

The Danish royal twins celebrated their birthday on Jan. 8 and the family released adorable portraits to mark them turning double digits.

Mary also released a new portrait at the end of 2020, when she sent a Christmas greeting to the Mary Fonden (Mary Foundation), of which she is a patron.

That elegant portrait was taken by Stine Heilmann, too. It captured the Crown Princess at a table in front of a grey background. Mary was dressed in a sophisticated blue-grey, long-sleeved ensemble with a butterfly brooch on her chest, stud earrings and multiple golden bracelets on her wrist. Her brunette hair was worn down in flowing waves.

Mary's message was focused on the coronavirus pandemic, social and physical distancing and her hopes for the future.