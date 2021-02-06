Vote: What do you think Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will name their royal baby? By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's baby will soon be here! The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in September, revealing the little one would be born in "early 2021." Later reports suggest the royal baby is due in mid-February, which is any day now!

The couple has yet to reveal whether they're expecting a boy or a girl, which means there are many possibilities for their first child's name... and we want to know your picks!

We've rounded up some of the latest front-runners, according to the bookies, as well as some moving choices that pay tribute to members of the Royal Family and Jack's family. These include the names of Eugenie's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, her mother Sarah Ferguson, as well as Jack's mom Nicola, dad George and brother Thomas.

Betfair currently has good odds on traditional names, including Alice and Arthur, followed by names like Godfrey, Henry and Grace. But, anything could happen.

Cast your votes in the poll below for your favourite royal baby names and we will share the top choices.

