Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby will be here any day now, and as the little one's arrival nears, there is increasing speculation about what their name will be!

Last week, we asked Hello! Canada readers to share their thoughts on what Eugenie and Jack will name their first child. A poll has revealed two front-runners: Nearly 15 per cent of you think if the baby is a girl, she will be named Victoria, while nearly 11 per cent think the child will be named Philip if the couple have a boy.

Grace took up the third-place spot, pulling in just over nine per cent of the vote, while Alice wasn't far behind with just over 7.5 per cent. Other popular choice include Isabella (5.8 per cent) and Lily (just over 5.5 per cent), which would both be subtle tributes to the Queen, Alexander (5 per cent), James and Elizabeth (nearly 5 per cent) and Oliver (just over 4 per cent).

These results are slightly different from October. Back then, we asked Hello! Canada readers about their baby name choices shortly after Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting. Grace was the top choice, pulling in nearly 23 per cent of the vote, with Philip coming in second with just over 22 per cent. Victoria, Oliver, Lily and Alexander were also very popular with our readers.

Of course, Philip would be a lovely tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June. Victoria would pay tribute to the Royal Family's history, and it is also one of Eugenie's middle names.

Grace has been a favourite for royal babies before. It might not have as obvious royal ties as other names, but it does have a royal connection thanks to Grace Kelly, who became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III. Additionally, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's daughter is named Mia Grace Tindall.

Isabella and Lily would also be wonderful tributes to the Queen, with whom Eugenie has a very close relationship. Isabella is a variation of the name Elizabeth, and Lily would likely be a nod to "Lilibet," the Queen's childhood nickname.

If the baby is a girl, it is also highly likely one of her middle names would be Elizabeth, which is a tradition among the royals. Elizabeth is a middle name shared royals including Princess Charlotte, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Zara, Isla Phillips and Lena Tindall.

Alexander or Alexandra would also be a lovely way to pay tribute to the Royal Family's history, since Princess Alexandra is the Queen's cousin, and would also be a tribute to Alexandra of Denmark, the Queen's great-grandmother. Alexander was also a bookies' favourite for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan when they were expecting Archie in 2019.

Alice would pay tribute to Philip's mother, Princess Alice of of Battenberg, a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, who is recognized by Israel for sheltering Jewish refugees during World War II in Athens.

Interestingly, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently announced the most popular boys and girls’ baby names in England and Wales in 2019 were Oliver and Olivia. Oliver has been at the top of the list since 2013, so it is clearly a favourite among many parents!

If you're interested in what the odds are right now, Ladbrokes places Elizabeth and Arthur as the top two favourites, followed by Grace, Victoria, James, Arabella and Alice.

We can't wait to find out what name Eugenie and Jack will pick!