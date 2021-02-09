It's a boy! Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcome their first child By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are officially parents! The younger Princess of York gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Feb. 9.

The little lad weighed 8lbs, 1 oz and was delivered at The Portland Hospital in London at 8:55 a.m. lo. Jack was present for the baby's birth. The baby's name has not been announced yet. Mother and son are both doing well.

In an Instagram post announcing the baby's birth, the Royal Family said the Queen, Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and Jack's parents had all "been informed and are delighted with the news."

Eugenie and Jack also took to Instagram to share their first photo of the newborn. The adorable black-and-white image was shared on the new mom's personal Instagram on Feb. 9. It captured her son's tiny hand holding what appears to be his mom and dad's hands. Jack grips the little guy's wrist and Eugenie holds one of his diminutive fingers.

Eugenie and Jack's baby is the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-year-old son, Archie.

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting their first child together on her Instagram on Sept. 25, 2020. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," she wrote, including a baby emoji at the end. The younger Princess of York added two pictures to the sweet Instagram post.

The first image showed the hands of the parents-to-be holding a pair of baby bear slippers, with Eugenie's coral Padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring visible. The second snap was of Eugenie and Jack smiling.

Eugenie and Jack met during a ski trip in Switzerland back in 2010. The longtime lovebirds officially announced their engagement in January 2018. They married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, the same year Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot there.

Congratulations to the family!