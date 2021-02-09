Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank share touching black-and-white photo as they welcome their son By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Feb. 9, and quickly shared their first photo of the newborn.

The new mom posted a glimpse of the little one on her personal Instagram on Feb. 9, shortly after the Royal Family officially announced the birth of the baby boy on the @TheRoyalFamily Instagram. Eugenie's sweet black-and-white photo showed her son's tiny hand holding what appears to be his mom and dad's hands. Jack grips his wrist, while his mom holds one of his teeny, tiny fingers.

Eugenie simply captioned the photo with a series of blue heart emojis.

The image was also shared on The Anti-Slavery Collective's Instagram along with a congratulatory message and a portrait of Eugenie. She is the nonprofit's co-founder.

"On behalf of everyone at The Anti-Slavery Collective, we want to say congratulations to our co-founder, HRH @princesseugenie, on the birth of her baby!" read the post.

The Royal Family also quickly took to its own Instagram account to announce the little boy's birth. Sharing a photo of Eugenie and Jack at their 2018 wedding, the account revealed the little boy wa

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The name of the baby boy has yet to be revealed!

MORE: It's a boy! Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcome their first child

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting their first child together on her Instagram on Sept. 25, 2020. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," she wrote, including a baby emoji at the end. The younger Princess of York added two pictures to the sweet Instagram post.

The first photo showed the hands of the parents-to-be holding a pair of baby bear slippers, with Eugenie's coral Padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring visible. The second snap was of Eugenie and Jack smiling.