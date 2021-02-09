Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla sweet reaction to the birth of Princess Eugenie's baby boy By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 9 and many members of the Royal Family are sending their congratulations to the new parents, including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Following the official birth announcement and Eugenie sharing the first photo of the newborn, Charles and Camilla shared a post on the Clarence House Instagram about the new bundle of joy.

They uploaded a sentimental picture of Jack and Eugenie on their wedding day at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle from October 2018.

"Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son," read the message.

Prince Charles is Eugenie's uncle and the baby boy, who has yet to be named publicly, will be his grand-nephew. The arrival of Eugenie and Jack's little one means the Duchess of York and the Duke of York have become grandparents for the first time.

Eugenie and Jack's baby boy is the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-and-a-half-year-old son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.