The sweetest throwback photos of Princess Eugenie as a baby and toddler

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><strong><a href="/tags/0/princess-eugenie">Princess Eugenie</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/jack-brooksbank">Jack Brooksbank</a></strong> welcomed <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021020958693/princess-eugenie-gives-birth-husband-jack-brooksbank-welcome-first-child">a healthy baby boy</a></strong> on Feb. 9! <p>As the world excitedly waits for further details about the newborn – including <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021020958965/princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-royal-baby-son-name-latest-odds"><strong>his name</strong></a> – we are looking back at the younger Princess of York's early years. <p>Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990 at The Portland Hospital in London – the same place as her son. And the public has seen the now-30-year-old grow up. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most adorable throwback photos of Princess Eugenie.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York is seen leaving the Portland Hospital in London with her new daughter on March 30, 1990. <p>Photo: © Colin Davey/Getty Images
Eugenie was photographed with mom <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> and grandmother <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> during her christening in December 1990. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Sarah held a little Eugenie as they left The Castle of Mey, to board the <em>Royal Yacht Britannia</em> after visiting the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a> on Aug. 12, 1990 in Thurso, Scotland. <p>Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Two-year-old Eugenie and big sister <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> had fun at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 1992. <p>Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Eugenie and Beatrice were the sweetest bridesmaids at the wedding of one of their old nannies in April 1993. Look at their dresses! <p>They're pictured with mom, Sarah Ferguson. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie had a ball at The Upton House School Sports Day in June 1993. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie tucked into an ice cream at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 11, 1994. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
First day of school! Sarah, Duchess of York and Beatrice held Eugenie's hands on her first day of school at Upton House School in September 1994. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Yum! The princess and her sister Beatrice (behind) enjoyed candy floss at The Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1994. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The young royal seemed a bit uncertain about her ride at The Royal Windsor Horse Show! <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
The sisters also showed off their sporty style and giant plush toys at the Windsor event! <p>Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
In June 1994, the Princess of York looked adorable in a classic '90s kid ensemble of patterned leggings and a bright top for Sports Day at Upton House School. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
She was clearly tired after all of the fun, as evidenced by her yawn! <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Cousins (L-R) <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, Eugenie, Beatrice, Harry and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> had a ball in the snow at a photocall in the Klosters, Switzerland in January 1995. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool BASSIGNAC/BENAINOUS/MORVAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The six-year-old looked in thought as she watched a golf game at Wentworth. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had their arms laden with gifts as they attended <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> Day service at <a href=/tags/0/sandringham><strong>Sandringham</strong></a> in 1997. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press via Getty Images
Eugenie showed off her missing teeth at a Christmas Extravaganza In Aid of Children In Crisis at The Drury Lane Theatre in London in December 1998. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
