Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine! The news comes a month after the Queen and Prince Philip had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales, 72, and his wife, 73, have been inoculated to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus, the BBC reports, and cites a statement from Clarence House. It was not revealed which vaccine they received or whether they were vaccinated at the same time.

The United Kingdom is currently encouraging anyone above 70 years old to receive their immunizations. Those 70 years old and above or who are deemed high risk because of where they work and/or because of a health condition can get the jab in England. The U.K. has the goal of having 15 million people vaccinated during the first phase of its vaccine roll-out and as of Feb. 8 over 12.6 million people had received their first dosage and over 516,000 had received their second.

It was likely a meaningful moment for Charles and Camilla because in March 2020, the Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, he recovered while isolating at his Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Camilla did not test positive for the coronavirus at the time. In July, the Prince of Wales spoke about losing his sense of taste and smell and how he still felt affected by his experience with COVID-19.

Later in 2020, it was reported Prince William came down with the illness shortly after his father. Princess Michael of Kent also fell ill with COVID-19 in November.

The news of the prince and duchess receiving their jabs comes at the same time the Royal Family is celebrating the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, a baby boy, who arrived on Feb. 9. Charles and Camilla have already publicly congratulated the new parents, taking to Instagram to do so the same day.

More and more older royals from around the world are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Queen Margrethe of Denmark was the first European royal to announce she had received the jab. The 80-year-old was inoculated on New Year's Day, according to a statement released from Kongehuset.

On Jan. 9, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were inoculated by the Household Doctor at Windsor Castle.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden received their first dose of vaccineon Jan. 15. The news was shared on the Kungahuset Instagram, and it included a picture of the King getting his jab, marking the first time that a photo of a royal receiving their shot had been publicly released.

In mid-January, the Countess of Wessex disclosed her 89-year-old father, Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones, had received the COVID-19 vaccine.