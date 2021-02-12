Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave hospital with newborn baby boy By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son have left the hospital! The family of three was pictured leaving the Portland Hospital in London on Feb. 12, three days after Eugenie safely delivered the healthy baby boy on Feb. 9.

Eugenie looked radiant as she smiled and waved at the cameras from inside the vehicle, which was driven by Jack. She wore her hair down and had on a beige coat with a red and navy tartan dress underneath from Hill House Home. She sat in the back seat of the car with her newborn son, who was secured in a Cybex car seat.

Thankfully, the private hospital is located approximately five kilometres from Eugenie and Jack's London home of Ivy Cottage, so the young family doesn't have far to travel.

MORE: Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

It appears the parents did not pose with their new bundle of joy outside of the hospital like some celebrities and royals have done in the past. Eugenie's parents, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, were photographed outside of Portland Hospital when they welcomed her and elder sister Princess Beatrice. Of course, COVID-19 and the winter weather might have affected their decision.

The baby's name has yet to be announced, but there are many top contenders for the little lad's moniker. HELLO! Canada readers are hoping for Philip, after her grandfather, while Arthur is a bookies favourite.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and royals who gave birth at Portland Hospital, like Princess Eugenie

The Royal Family released an official birth announcement for the new addition on Feb. 9. Shortly after, Eugenie shared the first photo of the little guy. Her tender black-and-white photo showed her son's tiny hand holding what appears to be his mom and dad's hands. Jack gripped his wrist, while his mom held one of his little fingers.

Eugenie and Jack's baby baby is the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-and-a-half-year-old son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.