Princess Eugenie wears Hill House Home tartan nap dress as she and Jack Brooksbank leave the hospital with their newborn son By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son left Portland Hospital on Feb. 12, three days after the younger Princess of York delivered their first child on Feb. 9. The new mom was grinning in the car, clearly beyond happy her son had arrived, and stepped out in a sophisticated ensemble featuring one of the most popular fashion items of 2020.

The 30-year-old wore The Ellie Nap Dress ($125) in Navy Tartan from Hill House Home. She topped the roomy style with a chic camel coat and sported a black top underneath for added warmth from the London winter weather.

Nap dresses have become a very popular item of clothing during the COVID-19 lockdown as people look for more comfortable and less formal options as they self-isolate and work from home. In 2021, the trend was already emerging to potentially overtake sweatpants, and Hill House House has been one of the pioneers of it.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and royals who gave birth at Portland Hospital, like Princess Eugenie

The New York-based label was founded by Nell Diamond, who is a young mother herself to boys. Coincidentally, the brand launched an English Garden collection just days ago.

Hill House Home and its roomy silhouettes are also a sophisticated and easy choice for those who are pregnant or who have given birth. The Ellie Nap Dress in particular is described as pregnancy and breastfeeding-friendly thanks to its elasticated smocking.

The tartan frock also comes in a variety of colourways. Eugenie's particular navy-and-red frock is currently still available to pre-order in sizes XS to 2XL.

The Navy Tartan fabric is also found on a few other dresses including: The Katherine Nap Dress ($75), The Caroline Nap Dress ($100) and The Athena Nap Dress ($100).

Eugenie previously wore the Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress during her pregnancy. In two appearances from January, the 30-year-old appeared in the tartan nap dress with a black top layered underneath.

Royals fans have been eagerly waiting to see Eugenie, Jack and their newborn son leave the hospital. The family were snapped in their car, with Eugenie sitting in the back with her son fastened in his Cybex car seat. They only had a short distance to go since their London home, Ivy Cottage, is located approximately five kilometres from the private hospital.

MORE: Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, but the Royal Family released an official birth announcement for the new addition on Feb. 9. Shortly after, Eugenie shared the first photo of the little boy.

Her tender black-and-white photo showed her son's tiny hand holding what appears to be his mom and dad's hands. Jack gripped his wrist, while his mama held one of his little fingers.