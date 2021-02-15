Duchess Meghan is pregnant! See how she and Prince Harry announced the happy news By Zach Harper

Archie is going to be a big brother!

Duchess Meghan have confirmed they are expecting! A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Hello! UK the news.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the representative said in a statement.

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Duchess Kate, Prince William and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, are all said to be aware of the news and thrilled about it. The baby will be Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh's tenth or eleventh great-grandchild, depending on when Zara and Mike Tindall's baby is born.

To accompany the happy announcement, Harry and Meghan have released a special photo that looks like it was taken at their Santa Barbara, Calif. home. It shows the Duchess of Sussex lying down with her head in her husband's lap, while they gaze lovingly at each other.

Meghan, dressed in Carolina Herrera, gently rests her hand on her baby bump while Harry, who is barefoot, cradles her head. The photo was taken remotely by Misan Harriman, one of the Sussexes' longtime friends.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

Meghan's due date is not known, and it's likely the couple will opt to keep that information private. When the little one is born, Archie's sibling will be eighth-in-line to the throne. Harry and Meghan's second child's birth will also mean Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's newborn son will move to twelfth-in-line. Just like Archie, the second Sussex child will most likely not receive a title. Harry and Meghan decided not to request a title for their eldest child when he was born in May 2019.

The news comes just a few months after Meghan revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. In November, she opened up about the devastating experience in an essay for The New York Times.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," Meghan wrote. She went on to describe 2020 as a "year of loss," and also drew attention to how common pregnancy loss and miscarriage are, but how the subject is often still considered taboo.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020. Since then, they've moved to Santa Barbara and concentrated on raising Archie, focused on continuing their charity work, have been setting up their non-profit, Archewell, and have also signed production deals with Netflix and a podcasting deal with Spotify. Archie has also likely had l

We're thrilled for the Sussexes and we can't wait for Archie to meet his sibling!