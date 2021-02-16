What will Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal baby's name be? Here are some bookies' early favourites By Zach Harper

The news Duchess Meghan is pregnant has already prompted a flurry of bets on Archie's younger sibling's name, and there are some clear early favourites.

Most people seem to think Prince Harry and Meghan will honour Princess Diana and name the child after the late Princess of Wales. Betfair places Diana as the top choice with 10/1 odds if the baby is a girl. Ladbrokes has it at 6/1 odds, while it places Spencer, which was the People's Princess's surname at birth, at 10/1 odds if the baby is a boy. Betfair has it at 25/1.

"Having picked Archie – a name that wasn't even on our list, for their first child – the odds suggest Meghan and Prince Harry could opt for a more traditional name for their second," Sam Rosbottom of Betfair said in a statement.

Some other more traditional royal names, such as Alexandra, Arthur and Isabella are top picks at Ladbrokes, pulling in 4/1, 10/1 and 12/1 odds, respectively. Alfie and Thomas are also favourites there, with 4/1 and 12/1 odds. There's also speculation the child, if a girl, could be named after Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother. That name is tied with Sebastian and Marina at 12/1 odds at Ladbrokes. Other popular choices include Emily (10/1) and Willow (14/1).

When Harry and Meghan were expecting Archie in 2019, Hello! Canada readers voted overwhelmingly for Diana if the baby was a girl. Twenty-one per cent of you opted for Diana in a reader poll we ran just prior to Archie's birth. Seventeen per cent correctly predicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would choose a different name than the 14 choices we selected as possibilities. Alexander was the top choice for a boy's name, then, pulling in 8 per cent of the votes.

If the royal baby is named after Diana in some way, it wouldn’t be the first time the Royal Family have honoured the woman whose brother called her the "People’s Princess" by giving her name to a newborn. In 2015, Prince William and Duchess Kate gave Princess Charlotte the middle names of Elizabeth and Diana, to honour both the Queen and William’s late mother.

On Feb. 14, Harry and Meghan revealed they are expecting their second child. The couple released a wonderful black-and-white photo that looks like it was taken at their Santa Barbara, Calif. home. The image showed Meghan resting her head in Harry's lap while the barefoot prince laughed and cradled her head. Meghan rested her head on her growing baby bump in the picture, which was taken remotely by Misan Harriman, one of the Sussexes' close friends.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

The news came after the duchess revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. In a moving piece published in November in The New York Times, she opened up about the experience, describing 2020 as a "year of loss."

We're thrilled for the soon-to-be family of four!