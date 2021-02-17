Sarah Ferguson talks about being a grandma for the first time after the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby By Heather Cichowski

Sarah Ferguson is officially a grandmother thanks to her younger daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcoming their first child, a baby boy, on Feb. 9. The Duchess of York opened up for the first time about her new grandma status in a YouTube video.

Sarah appeared in a new video on Feb. 17 for her Story Time With Fergie & Friends YouTube series. She was reading Baby on the Way by Hannah Davison, Marco Palmieri and Flicka Williams. Given the book is about an impending baby, it was appropriate that the 61-year-old used the opportunity to talk about being a grandmother.

The reading began with the mom of two spreading magical dust. She held up her stuffed unicorn and said, "Come on, granny."

"And yes, very exciting times, I am a granny! Whoo!" announced Sarah at the start of the video, prior to reading the story.

After cheering, she asked, "Am I a granny?"

The author continued, "I put my granny hat on and my granny glasses on, and I found them at last."

Sarah, the Duchess of York read the book, which featured an older brother finding out he's expecting a sibling then dealing with the changes of having a new baby brother. It's a situation in which a lot of families will find themselves, and the book has a page at the back with tips about new babies.

Sarah pointed them out and said, "Oh, look and there's 12 helpful hints for grownups on the new baby. Oh, I think I better take a read of that! Don't you?"

Her comments came after the Royal Family released an official birth announcement and Eugenie shared the first photo of the little guy on Feb. 9.

The same day as the baby boy's arrival, the Duchess of York had released a video to her YouTube channel of her readinganother book. The video doesn't feature any references to the newborn, but we can imagine Sarah reading the book to her grandson one day!

She went on to release another five YouTube videos. The latest video was the first time she directly referred to herself as a grandma.

Sarah took to Instagram on Sept. 25, following Eugenie and Jack's pregnancy announcement, to express her happiness that the baby was on the way.

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," she wrote. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Sarah included a photo similar to the one Eugenie and Jack shared in their announcement.

Eugenie and Jack's baby boy is the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-and-a-half-year-old son, Archie, who came into the world in May 2019.

Eugenie, Jack and their newborn son left the hospital last week. He has yet to be publicly named.