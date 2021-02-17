Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital as 'precautionary measure': Buckingham Palace By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Prince Philip has been hospitalized as a "precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace says.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on the evening of Feb. 16. The 99-year-old went to hospital "on the advice of his doctor, after feeling unwell," according to the Palace. He is expected to stay in the hospital for a couple of days for observation and rest.

HELLO! UK reports the Duke of Edinburgh walked into hospital by himself after travelling there by car. The stay is also not COVID-19-related.

In early January, it was revealed the Queen and Philip had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Their shots were administered by a Household Doctor and they received them at Windsor Castle, where they spent the majority of 2020 isolating and had been continuing to do so.

Philip, who is retired from royal duties, has been admitted to hospital before. In December 2019, the duke, who was 98 at the time, was also taken to the King Edward VII Hospital. In that instance, his hospitalization was for observation and treatment for a pre-existing condition, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. He stayed for four days before he was discharged and was able to spend the Christmas holidays at Sandringham, as is customary.

In June 2017, the duke was admitted to the same hospital for an infection, which also arose from a pre-existing condition.

In August of the same year, Philip officially retired from public duties at the age of 96. During the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, he has released a few statements and also made a very rare appearance.

Philip released a statement at the start of the pandemic to praise health care and front-line workers for their response to COVID-19. He shared a second set of remarks in December 2020, in which he thanked teachers and school staff for their ongoing dedication during the pandemic. The statement was made as part of his role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching.

The Duke of Edinburgh was captured in the wedding photos of granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17. He made a rare appearance at Windsor Castle that same month for a socially distanced ceremony with Duchess Camilla in which he transferred his role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

We wish Prince Philip well in his recovery.