Prince Philip to remain in hospital into next week for 'observation and rest' By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Prince Philip spent a third night in hospital this week, and he will remain there this weekend and into next week for "observation and rest," according to HELLO! UK royal editor Emily Nash.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, checked himself into the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Feb. 16 after feeling unwell. Buckingham Palace says his admittance is a "precautionary measure." It was not an emergency situation and it is not connected to COVID-19.

The Queen's husband reportedly walked into the hospital by himself after travelling there by car, according to HELLO! UK. He is said to be in "good spirits."

The retired royal has been admitted to the same hospital before. In June 2017, the duke went to the King Edward VII Hospital for an infection, which arose from a pre-existing condition.

In December 2019, he returned to the same health care facility again for treatment for a pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh stayed there for four days before he was discharged and was able to spend the Christmas period at Sandringham, as the Royal Family customarily does.

In early January, the Palace revealed Her Majesty and Philip had been vaccinated against COVID-19. They were inoculated at Windsor Castle, and the shots were administered by a Household Doctor.

The Queen has remained at Windsor, where she and Philip had been spending the latest lockdown. They spent most of 2020 there as well.

We're wishing Prince Philip well as he continues to recover.