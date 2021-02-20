Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby name revealed By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 9. Since then, royals fans have eagerly been anticipating the name of their first child. Now we know it! The little one's name was revealed on Feb. 20, along with his first official portraits.

His name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank!

The beautiful and lovely moniker was revealed on the Royal Family, Princess Eugenie and proud grandma Sarah Ferguson's social media channels.

"The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family," the Royal Family wrote on Instagram.

"The photograph was taken by their midwife during a home visit."

Each account shared the same portrait of Eugenie and Jack proudly showing off their bundle of joy, August. In the snap, the proud parents beam at the camera as the little lad sleeps in their arms. Jack is wearing a blue half-zip sweater and navy pants, and August is bundled up in the same shade of hat and blanket. The younger Princess of York positively glows in a cream dress, soft trench coat and padded headband.

Two additional photos were shared on Sarah and Eugenie's Instagram accounts. The second image captures the parents beaming at their newborn son. He still has his little eyes closed! The final picture is a close up of August.

Eugenie shared a similar sentiment on her Instagram.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank." It was followed by a series of blue heart emojis.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages," the new mom continued. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Eugenie also penned a sweet message in her Instagram Stories as she showed off her little boy.

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we

August means "great" in Latin. While it might not initially seem like a royal name, it does have royal connections to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, whose full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel. August is a descended form of Augustus, and it is a very popular variant, according to Name Berry. Three kings of Poland were called Augustus, per Baby Names.

Hawke was a name the bookies didn't predict would be included. It pays tribute to Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank, one of Jack's ancestors, reports HELLO! UK.

August does not rank in the top 100 baby names in the Office for National Statistics - Baby names in England and Wales, nor does Augustus or Hawke, but Philip does. However, the trends are likely to change with Eugenie and Jack's name choice!

The lovely name of August was not a bookies' favourite. Many royals fans and people expected Eugenie would honour her grandfather and her baby's great-grandfather, Prince Philip. They clearly did with the middle name.

HELLO! Canada readers were also hoping for the name of Philip. This month, we asked you to vote on the name you thought Jack and Eugenie would pick for their first child. At the time, it was not known Eugenie would give birth to a boy. Philip was the number one choice for boys' names, with nearly 11 per cent of Hello! Canada readers thinking the younger Princess of York would name her baby after her great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Other popular boy names included Alexander (5 per cent), James (nearly 5 per cent) and Oliver (just over 4 per cent).

We had also asked readers to share their thoughts on names back in October, shortly after Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting. Back then, Philip took in just over 22 per cent of the vote. Alexander was named a top pick, too.

Ahead of the birth, Ladbrokes had placed Arthur as the top boy favourite, followed by James.

It is typical for members of the Royal Family to wait a few days – and sometimes weeks – before revealing the name of a newborn. According to HELLO! UK, the Queen is typically one of the first people to know about the birth of a royal baby and she often approves the names of those closest in line to the throne. Eugenie is presently 10th in line to the throne and newborn August is 11th.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital as a "precautionary measure" according to Buckingham Palace on the evening of Feb 16. The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to stay in the King Edward VII Hospital in London into next week for "rest and observation" so it is possible this has impacted Eugenie and Jack's timing.