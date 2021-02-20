Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share first official portraits with newborn baby boy By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduced their son and revealed his name,August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in a trio of heartwarming portraits on Feb. 20.

The couple had welcomed the baby boy on Feb. 9 at Portland Hospital in London and they left the hospital three days later on Feb. 12. After comfortably settling in at home, believed to be Frogmore Cottage, and bonding with newborn August, they've introduced him to the world.

The series of loving portraits was shared across the Royal Family, Princess Eugenie and grandma Sarah Ferguson's social media channels.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," read the caption on the @TheRoyalFamily Instagram.

It continued, "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family.

"The photograph was taken by their midwife during a home visit."

All of the accounts shared the same portraits of Eugenie, Jack and August. It captures the new parents smiling with joy at the camera as little August sleeps in their arms. The younger Princess of York looked radiant in a flowing cream dress, soft trench coat and padded headband. Jack is wearing a blue half-zip sweater and navy pants and August is swaddled in the same shade of blue. The little one is in a hat and blanket.

Two additional photos were shared on Sarah and Eugenie's Instagrams.

The second image depicted the parents beaming at August, only he still had his little eyes closed! The final picture was a close up of the little lad.

New mother Eugenie captioned her post, "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank." It was succeeded by blue heart emojis.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages," she continued. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla sweet reaction to the birth of Princess Eugenie's baby boy

Royals fans had previously gotten very small glimpses of August. The Royal Family released an official birth announcement on Feb. 9 and Eugenie followed it up by sharing the first photo of August. Her tender black-and-white image showed her holding August's tiny hand and what appeared to be his mom and dad's hands. Jack gripped his wrist, while mama Eugenie held one of his little fingers.

When Jack, Eugenie and August left Portland Hospital on Feb. 12, the young family was photographed in their car to make the journey home. The new parents did not pose outside of the hospital. But, Eugenie was seen in the back seat of the car with her newborn son, who was secured in a Cybex car seat. She waved at cameras, but little August's face was not visible.

It is usual for members of the Royal Family to wait a few days – and sometimes weeks – before revealing the name of a newborn. According to HELLO! UK, the Queen is typically one of the first people to know about the birth of a royal baby. Additionally, Her Majesty often approves the names of those closest in line to the throne. Eugenie is presently 10th in line to the throne and newborn August is 11th.

Eugenie and Jack waited just over a week since they left the hospital to reveal August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and 11 days since he was born. It was all the more heartwarming that they selected a midwife to take their official portraits.