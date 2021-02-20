Princess Eugenie wears padded headband in first official portraits with son August By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduced their son and revealed his name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Feb. 20 with a series of charming portraits.

The official portraits showed baby August, who was born on Feb. 9 at Portland Hospital in London and was brought home three days later on Feb. 12. The heartwarming photos were posted on the Royal Family, Princess Eugenie and grandma Sarah Ferguson's social media channels, and they captured the beautiful young family.

The images also gave royals fans another look at Princess Eugenie's new mom style. For the milestone portraits, the younger Princess of York looked positively radiant. She wowed in a flowing cream dress with raised neckline. The look was topped with a beige trench coat and padded headband, the Jennifer Behr Thada Velvet Headband in Topaz ($300).

Eugenie's particular hair accessory is still available to buy as of this writing, and the New York-based brand sells a variety of headbands in similar shades of yellow and various velvet styles. Jennifer Behr is known for its trendy and feminine headbands and jewelry and it makes its headbands by hand in New York.

The accessory was an appropriate choice for Eugenie because she has long been a fan of headbands and has worn them while she was pregnant with August. The 30-year-old donned a floral hairband in January when she appeared in a video call for The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Royals fans were first given a look at Princess Eugenie's new mom style when she, Jack and August left Portland Hospital on Feb. 12. The young family was photographed in their car to make the journey home and the new mom looked beautiful in a camel coat paired with a trendy nap dress.

August's mom donned The Ellie Nap Dress ($125) in Navy Tartan from Hill House Home layered with a black top underneath for added warmth.

Nap dresses have become a very popular item of clothing during the COVID-19 lockdown as people look for more comfortable options, and they are even predicted to overtake sweatpants. Hill House Home is at the forefront of the trend.

Eugenie's particular nap dress is available to pre-order in an inclusive size range and is described as pregnancy and breastfeeding-friendly thanks to its elasticated smocking.

All of the accounts shared the same portrait of Eugenie, Jack and August on Feb. 20. It showcased the new parents smiling with joy at the camera as baby August slept in their arms. Two additional photos were shared on Sarah and Eugenie's. The second captured the new parents gazing adoringly at their son and the third was of August.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," read the caption on the @TheRoyalFamily Instagram.

It went on, "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photograph as a family.

"The photograph was taken by their midwife during a home visit."