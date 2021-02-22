The Queen, Duchess Kate and other royals to take part in special Commonwealth Day broadcast on same day as Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview By Zach Harper

The annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey will not be possible due to COVID-19, so the Royal Family will take part in a special broadcast in honour of the day instead.

A Celebration for Commonwealth Day will air on BBC One on March 7, and will feature appearances from the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Kate and the Countess of Wessex. The Queen's special Commonwealth Day speech will take place during the broadcast. This will be the first time Her Majesty has addressed the Commonwealth since her annual Christmas speech.

"Presented from the Abbey by Anita Rani, this Commonwealth celebration will hear voices from across the world alongside music and readings, including performances by the Choir of Westminster Abbey, Nitin Sawhney, Lianne La Havas, Alexis Ffrench, and a reflection by double Commonwealth gold medal winning athlete Denise Lewis," an update on Westminster Abbey's website reads.

"The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, will lead prayers and blessings and will be joined by faith leaders from around the Commonwealth."

This year's Commonwealth Day service had been scheduled to take place March 8 at the Abbey, but the coronavirus pandemic meant it was cancelled and plans needed to change.

The broadcast will take place the same day Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey is broadcast on CBS during primetime. Commonwealth Day was also the couple's final engagement as senior royals, which they both attended on March 9, 2020 before travelling back to Canada and later relocating to California.