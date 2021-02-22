Duchess Meghan chooses gorgeous Oscar de la Renta maternity dress for first appearance since announcing pregnancy By Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta maternity dress for her first appearance with Prince Harry since the couple announced they're expecting.

On Feb. 22, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a special video promoting their Archewell Audio podcast for Spotify – and the clip was shot from inside their warm and inviting living room in Santa Barbara, Calif.'s Montecito neighbourhood.

Meghan looked comfortable and very stylish in the Oscar de la Renta Citrus Primavera Dress, which has a peplum hem. It's available for pre-order through Saks Fifth Avenue right now.

In the clip, Meghan speaks about how the two want to use Archewell Audio to "drive powerful conversations" that Harry adds are intended to "inspire, challenge and create."

"We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," Meghan says of the show, which debuted late last year.

"And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space," Harry says in the clip.

When Archewell Audio's first episode hit the streaming platform in late 2020, the Sussexes thrilled royal watchers by having little Archie on the show! The now-21-month-old boy wished fans a Happy New Year, echoing his proud papa, who coached him on saying those three very special words. It was the first time royals fans had heard Archie, who was born in May 2019, speak.

Archie will soon have a sibling to play with, which we're sure will make him overjoyed. On Valentine's Day, Harry and Meghan revealed they're expecting a baby. They released a gorgeous black-and-white photo taken at their home by their friend Misan Harriman. The photographer was actually nearly 9,000 kilometres away in London when he snapped the image. He took over the couple's iPad remotely to do it.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

Meghan's due date isn't known, but it's thought she's around five months pregnant, which would mean the baby would be born sometime in May or June. It's lovely news for the Sussexes, who were hit by pregnancy loss last summer. Meghan opened up about the devastating experience in a moving and emotional essay for The New York Times in November.