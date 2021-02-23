Happy Birthday, Princess Estelle! See her adorable new portraits with brother Prince Oscar and their puppy By Heather Cichowski

Happy Birthday, Princess Estelle – or as they say in Swedish, Grattis på födelsedagen!

The Swedish royal celebrated her birthday on Feb. 23, and the Royal Court of Sweden released a series of sweet portraits in honour of the special occasion. The photos also feature an appearance by Estelle's younger brother, Prince Oscar, 4, and the family's new puppy, Rio!

The images were shared on the Kungahuset (Royal Court of Sweden) Instagram with the message, translated from Swedish: "Today, H.K.H. Princess Estelle's 9th birthday."

The first photo was a head shot of Estelle, who is the daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. It captured the young royal with her arms crossed, giving a big grin at the camera. She was wearing a white frilled blouse and her long blonde hair was swept up into a half updo.

The second image shared on Instagram captured the royal siblings with Rio, a poodle that Estelle, Oscar and their parents got in April 2020. The brother and sister smiled widely at the camera as they sat in a chair with the curly brown dog on their laps.

The photographs were taken at Haga Palace, the family's residence in Stockholm.

Two other official portraits were taken for Estelle's birthday. Another image showed the princess seated in a chair at Haga Palace, wearing a plaid skirt, white tights and black ballet flats with her hands crossed as she looked off camera. The interiors of the Swedish palace can be seen in the background of the shot, like the rest of the portraits.

The final image showed Estelle standing proudly in the interiors. She looked so happy in all of the images.

In July 2020, Estelle's mom Victoria celebrated her 43rd birthday with an intimate concert held at the ruins of Borgholm Castle on the island of Öland. Kungahuset reported the traditional birthday celebrations were cancelled at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the Armed Forces still fired a salute to the Crown Princess.

Estelle, Oscar, Victoria and Daniel were recently photographed enjoying socially distanced cross-country skiing with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia in Drottningholm Castle Park.

The King and Queen received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January. The announcement included a photo of Carl Gustaf getting his jab to protect him against the novel coronavirus, marking the first time a picture of a royal receiving their shot has been publicly released.