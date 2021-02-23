Prince Philip is 'comfortable' and expected to remain in hospital for the next few days: Buckingham Palace By Zach Harper

Prince Philip is "comfortable and responding to treatment" for an infection, and will remain in hospital for the next few days, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Feb. 23.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London on the evening of Feb. 16, and walked in to the facility himself. Buckingham Palace said his stay at the hospital was a "precautionary measure," was not an emergency and was not related to COVID-19. The duke and the Queen had received the vaccine against the illness earlier this year.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward's Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the Palace said in its latest update on the royal's health. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Also on Feb. 23, Prince Edward, Philip's youngest son, told Sky News he had spoken to his father by phone.

"I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," the Earl of Wessex said. "So we keep our fingers crossed."

Talking to Prince Edward this morning he told me they were keeping their “fingers crossed” but the Duke of Edinburgh is “a lot better” as Buckingham Palace confirm he’s being treated for an infection. He is comfortable and not expected to leave hospital for several days @SkyNewspic.twitter.com/zvM3N4GxEZ — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) February 23, 2021

Edward thanked well-wishers who have been sending the Royal Family messages hoping Philip recovers quickly and is able to leave the hospital soon.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he – I've been passing them on," the father of two said. "It's fantastic. Thank you."

He added Philip, who has been known for being very physically active throughout his life, was getting a bit antsy and wanted to go home soon.

"You can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting," Edward humorously added.

On Feb. 22, Prince William was asked how his grandfather was doing during his first in-person engagement of the year. The Duke of Cambridge winked at Arthur Edwards, the photographer who asked the question, and said, "Yes, he's OK. They're keeping an eye on him."

On the weekend, Prince Charles travelled from his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire to visit his father. The Prince of Wales spent half an hour with the Queen's husband before heading back home, and there were reports he looked a bit emotional when he left the hospital. It's thought Charles went to see his father because he likely has not seen him since before Christmas.

The Royal Family usually spend the holidays together at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, but were unable to do so this year due to social distancing rules. Philip and the Queen spent Christmas together at Windsor Castle, where they have been staying for the better part of the last year, while Charles and Duchess Camilla passed the holidays at Highgrove.

As mentioned, Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16. Two days later, the Palace revealed he would stay there through the weekend "for observation" and rest. He was said to be in "good spirits."

This isn't the first time the retired royal has had a stay at King Edward VII hospital. In June 2017, the duke was admitted for an infection, which arose from a pre-existing condition.

In December 2019, he returned to the same health care facility again for treatment for a pre-existing condition. The duke stayed there for four days before he was discharged and was able to spend the Christmas period at Sandringham.

We're wishing Prince Philip well as he continues to recover.