How to get the gorgeous ring by Canadian designer Ecksand that Duchess Meghan wore in her surprise appearance By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan stunned in a gorgeous maternity dress from Oscar de la Renta during a surprise appearance with Prince Harry on Feb. 22, and some eagle-eyed royals fans noticed she was also wearing a Canadian designer!

The Duchess of Sussex chose a ring from Ecksand for her virtual spot with the Duke of Sussex, their first event since they announced they're expecting their second child.

The pregnant royal was sporting the Pink Sapphire Cocktail Ring with Diamond Pavé during the Spotify Stream On event, in which she and Harry spoke about their hopes for their Archewell Audio podcast. And the sparkler is on sale right now!



The stunning coloured sapphire ring is crafted in 14k or 18k yellow gold that's 100 per cent sustainable recycled gold and the style features a natural and ethical gemstone. The rings are made in Montreal. The style Meghan wore sells for $1,790, but it is reduced to $1,522 as of this writing.

The pink sapphire ring was visible on the duchess's middle finger of her right hand during the video clip. It appeared she wore her cherished Cartier Love Bracelet on her left wrist. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked to have shot the video from the living room of their home in Santa Barbara, Calif.'s Montecito neighbourhood.

The Duchess of Sussex also sported the same ring to the 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards. The pregnant royal paired the gemstone sparkler with a bespoke Givenchy white blouse and black maxi skirt, plus, Aquazzura pumps and Givenchy clutch.

At the time, it was speculated the pink sapphire ring was a second engagement ring. She wore it on her index finger for that appearance.

The duchess has chosen Ecksand jewels for some other poignant moments in her life. She also wore the brand when she was pregnant with Archie! The style maven sported Ecksand's stackable Showcase rings at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney when she was expecting.

Ecksand Co-founder and Creative Director Erica Bianchini previously told HELLO! Canadapeople tried to guess the birth month of Archie based on the rings Meghan was wearing at the time.

The former actress, who previously lived in Canada when she was filming Suits, has also stepped out in earrings from Ecksand during her first pregnancy.

Meghan's due date isn't known, but it is believed she is approximately five months pregnant. That would mean the Sussex baby would arrive in May or June!