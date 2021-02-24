Duchess Camilla donates home tour of Clarence House for a good cause By Heather Cichowski

Anyone who has ever wanted a private tour of Clarence House, the official London residence of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, better get ready to bid!

The Duchess of Cornwall has donated a private tour of Clarence House for up to six people for the Royal Osteoporosis Society's first-ever Mother's Day auction. Camilla has served as the President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) since 2001, and it is a cause close to her heart because her mother, Rosalind Shand, died from the bone disease.

The tour of Clarence House, which is one of the last remaining aristocratic townhouses in London, will take the winners taken through the interiors. It includes five rooms on the ground floor where official engagements are undertaken by Charles and Camilla, as well as the home's beautiful gardens.

The house was built between 1825-1827 by designer John Nash, and it has a storied royal history. King William IV was its first occupant, and Her Majesty and Prince Philip also called the historic building home following their marriage in 1947. Clarence House was the Queen Mother's residence from 1953 until her death in 2002.

The auction description reveals that the arrangement of the rooms and the groupings of their contents remain much as they were in Queen Mother’s time. There is also a formal area in the garden that the Prince of Wales added in her memory.

The minimum bid for the auction is £200 (approximately $353) and the Royal Osteoporosis Society auction will open on March 1 to coincide with Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which falls on March 14 this year.

Other prizes up in the auction include Alessandra Rich crystal heart earrings, a Mulberry handbag and a private Charleston dancing lesson with BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Royals fans can typically visit Clarence House during the summer months when the royal couple is away, but the auction presents a unique opportunity to visit the property.

