Prince Harry reveals Archie's favourite food and his first word during special appearance with James Corden By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Archie has a very specific food obsession that's also loved by millions of children worldwide: Waffles!

Prince Harry revealed his little boy's favourite treat when he appeared on the Feb. 25 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. He also hilariously said he and Duchess Meghan can thank the Queen for their soon to be two-year-old son's most loved morning meal.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry divulged to James. "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So, for breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes. He loves it.

"Archie wakes up in the morning and literally goes, 'waffle."

If you're having trouble picturing the Queen sending a waffle maker to California, you aren't alone. James had to stop Harry and say he couldn't wrap his head around it. Too funny! But the royals really are just like us in many ways, and Her Majesty is a known chocoholic who loves to treat her great-grandchildren.

It's also no wonder Archie loves waffles so much, since their versatility and ability to be topped with anything from sweet jam to chocolate or even bacon show why they're one of children's most beloved breakfast treats. But we all know they're also great any time of day.

The Duke of Sussex also opened up about how his son is doing ahead of the little guy's birthday in May – it's coming up very soon!

"My son is now over a year and a half," Harry laughed as he and James sat on a double-decker bus in downtown Los Angeles. "He is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting two, three words together. He's already singing songs."

Plenty of royal watchers have wondered what Archie's first word was, and Harry, who loves nature, was likely thrilled that the first thing his son said referred to a much-loved member of the animal kingdom!

"His first word was 'crocodile'– three syllables," the proud dad said.

The little tyke sounds like he has a great vocabulary!

Late last year, royal watchers got the chance to hear Archie speak for the first time. The little boy made a brief appearance on the pilot episode of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify. He thrilled fans by saying "Happy New Year!" and letting out a cute little giggle. You can listen to the episode above.

James and Harry have a long relationship. James and his wife, Julia Carey, attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials at Windsor Castle in May 2018. It is even said James wore a Henry VIII costume to the couple's wedding reception to entertain guests! More recently, the former Gavin & Stacey star appeared on a holiday special of the Sussexes' podcast, Archewell Audio, and reflected on 2020.