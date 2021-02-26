Duchess Meghan is beautiful in blue smocked dress during Prince Harry's appearance with James Corden By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance during Prince Harry's special episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 25 to the delight of royals fans when the host and her husband FaceTimed her.

The Duke of Sussex and comedian were visiting the iconic house featured on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when James asked for Harry's phone so he could call the duchess. The 42-year-old was adamant the Sussexes should move into the house, and wanted to share his feelings with Meghan.

The expectant royal answered the phone absolutely glowing in a blue smocked dress, believed to be the Puffed Sleeve Smocked Dress from Velvet Torch. Her hair was styled in gorgeous waves, parted down the middle and she looked very happy to be enjoying the California sunshine.

The former actress paired her breezy dress with a blue heptagonal pendant necklace.

Los Angeles-based, family-owned brand Velvet Torch specializes in comfortable and playful styles. The dress the duchess is believed to be wearing is currently sold out, but retailed for just US$29. We bet there will be a rush on it when it's back in stock!

Unfortunately, royals fans weren't able to get a full glimpse of Meghan's baby bump because she was only seen from the head and shoulders on the FaceTime call.

If you're searching for a similar style, there are plenty of pretty blue smocked frocks to help you master Meghan's look, including the Free People Paige Denim Mini Dress ($98), which captures the sweet baby-doll shape.

The Sea Eleanor Long Sleeve Dress (US$495) boasts a slightly longer silhouette but keeps the hem frill.

There's also the Boohoo Denim Tiered Smock Dress ($32.50), which comes in a denim fabric for more versatility.

MORE: Prince Harry reveals Archie's favourite food and his first word during special appearance with James Corden

The Late Late Show appearance was filmed earlier this month, but the first time royals fans saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they announced they were expecting their second child was on Feb. 22. The couple made a surprise virtual appearance during the Spotify Stream On event, where they talked about Archewell Audio. The pregnant duchess beamed in a lemon printed maternity dress by Oscar de la Renta and Pink Sapphire Cocktail Ring with Diamond Pavé from Canadian brand from Ecksand.

Blue is a favourite colour of Meghan's, just like Duchess Kate, and the Los Angeles-born royal donned the striking hue on a few memorable occasions when she was pregnant with Archie. During royal tour of Morocco with Harry in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a blue eyelet gown by Carolina Herrera. Meghan also wore a dress by the brand to announce her second pregnancy.



