Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew Duchess Meghan was 'The One' By Heather Cichowski

When it is meant to be, you often know almost right away. Prince Harry did when it came to Duchess Meghan being the one for him. He realized on their second date their relationship was something special!

The Duke of Sussex's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden aired on Feb. 25, and the episode saw Harry opening up more about his relationship with Meghan.

"When did you know that Meghan was 'The One?'" James asked Harry during the interview.

"The second date," the prince replied. "I was starting to think, 'Wow, this is pretty special.'"

James, like many royals fans, wanted more details. He asked Harry why he felt that way, and was curious where they went.

PHOTOS: A timeline of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's relationship

Harry said it was about his connection with Meghan.

"It wasn't so much where we went, it was the fact that the way we hit it off with each other, we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he said.

The 36-year-old did acknowledge dating him, or another member of the Royal Family, sees things "flipped upside down" with the dates becoming dinners, watching TV and chatting at home. Then, once a pair officially becomes a couple, they venture out of the house to dinner dates or go to the cinema.

"Everything was done back to front with us," Prince Harry elaborated. "So actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time together, just the two of us. Rather than going to friends' houses, or out to dinner, where there are other distractions.

"There were no distractions, and it was great. It was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 in the first, like, two months."

These days, a typical night for Harry and Meghan involves looking after son Archie by giving him his tea and bath. Once he's in bed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might cook a meal for themselves or order a takeaway. After that, it's usually television in bed, including Jeopardy or something on Netflix!

Harry and Meghan made their official debut at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. The lovebirds attended a wheelchair tennis match and they were photographed laughing and holding hands.

A few months later, they announced their engagement and held an official photocall at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, with many famous faces in attendance, including James.