Vote: What do you think Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will name their second baby? By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

On Valentine's Day, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they are expecting their second child. The joyful news has delighted royals fans and has already prompted much speculation about what Archie's younger sibling will be named.

According to bookies, most people feel the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and name the child after the late Princess of Wales. If the baby is a girl, Betfair places Diana as the top choice with 10/1 odds. Ladbrokes has it at 6/1 odds, while it places Spencer at 10/1 odds if the baby is a boy. Betfair has it at 25/1. Spencer was Diana's surname at birth.

Other traditional royal names are in the running, just as they were with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy. These include Alexandra, Arthur and Isabella, which have the top rank at Ladbrokes, pulling in 4/1, 10/1 and 12/1 odds, respectively. Alfie and Thomas are also favourites with 4/1 and 12/1 odds.

There's also talk that if the little one is a girl, she could be named after Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The name Doria is tied with Sebastian and Marina at 12/1 odds at Ladbrokes. Other popular choices for girls include Emily (10/1) and Willow (14/1).

The Sussexes might opt for something less expected, like they did for Archie, or they might go traditional for their second.

So, what do you think it's going to be? Do you think Harry and Meghan will select a more traditional name, something that's trendy among new parents or do you think they'll do something different? Sound off in the poll below, by choosing from the most popular names in the running. You can also submit a different name in the "Other" section!

