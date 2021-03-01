Prince Philip transferred to new hospital for infection treatment and more tests for 'pre-existing heart condition': Buckingham Palace By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Prince Philip has moved hospitals to continue treatment for an infection and undergo further tests for a "pre-existing heart condition." The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain there for at least the rest of the week, Buckingham Palace said in a new statement on March 1.

The 99-year-old was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London on the evening of Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a pre-existing condition. He spent 13 nights there. Now has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London for further testing for a "pre-existing heart condition."

When the duke was first admitted to King Edward, Buckingham Palace said it was not an emergency situation, nor was it related to COVID-19. Philip and the Queen had received the vaccine against the illness earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace last updated the public about Philip's condition on Feb. 23, and said he was being treated for an infection.

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," the statement read at the time.

A few members of the Royal Family have commented on Philip's condition and also thanked fans for their kind words and messages of support. Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News on Feb. 23 that he had spoken to his father by phone.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he – I've been passing them on," Edward said. "It's fantastic. Thank you."

On Feb. 22, Prince William was asked how his grandfather was doing during his first in-person engagement of 2021. The Duke of Cambridge winked at Arthur Edwards, the photographer who asked the question, and said, "Yes, he's okay. They're keeping an eye on him."

On the weekend of Feb. 20, Prince Charles visited his father. He spent half an hour with him and reports suggested Charles looked a bit emotional when he left the hospital.

After the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the Palace revealed he would stay at King Edward VII Hospital through the weekend "for observation" and rest. He was said to be in "good spirits."

We wish Prince Philip well.