First previews of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey released By Heather Cichowski

The first trailers for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey were released on Feb. 28, a week before the interview airs, and the teasers provide greater insight into what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will discuss on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Two 30-second clips were shared by CBS and they show Harry and Meghan opening up to their friend in the two-hour conversation, which will air March 7.

In the first clip for the landmark interview, Oprah tells the audience that no topic is "off-limits."

In the second trailer, Harry talks about how happy he is to have Meghan's support.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," the dad of one tells Oprah in the clip.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," he finishes.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air March 7 at 8 p.m. and will capture Oprah and an expectant Meghan talking about several topics first, then Harry will join them.

The interview takes place outside with the duke and duchess socially distanced from the media mogul. Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, chose a black Giorgio Armani dress for the appearance, which she paired with a Pippa Small necklace, Birks earrings and a Cartier bracelet. Aquazzura heels round out the maternity ensemble. She and Harry revealed they were expecting a sibling for Archie on Valentine's Day.

The highly anticipated interview will be the Sussexes' first since they announced in January 2020 that they would step down from their senior royal roles. The conversation will be broadcast nearly a year after their final engagement as senior royals, which was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

It also comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the Queen they will not return as working members of the Royal Family. It was also revealed that the couple's patronages would be redistributed among working royals, but they would get to keep those that are privately held.

MORE: Duchess Meghan is beautiful in blue smocked dress during Prince Harry's appearance with James Corden

Last week, Harry opened up to friend James Corden on The Late Late Show during a special clip that aired on Feb. 25. The dad of one talked about his life in California, including Archie's favourite food, his first word and when he knew Meghan was "The One."

Both Oprah and James attended the couple's 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle. Oprah lives near the Sussexes in Montecito.