Duchess Meghan wore Princess Diana's diamond tennis bracelet for her interview with Oprah Winfrey By Heather Cichowski

The first trailers for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey were shared on Feb. 28, and eagle-eyed royals fans noticed the expectant royal selected some meaningful pieces of jewelry, including a bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Over the weekend, CBS shared two two teaser trailers for Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. In the clips, the trio are seated outside in a socially distanced format. Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, is wearing a black Giorgio Armani dress paired with personal pieces of jewelry, including the aforementioned diamond tennis bracelet. The Duchess of Sussex also accessorized with a Pippa Small Aquamarine Collette Pendant Cord Necklace, Birks blue topaz stud earrings and a Cartier Love Bracelet.

The mom of one always carefully selects her clothes and accessories, especially her jewelry, and her appearance in the sit-down interview with Oprah appears to be no exception. According to reports, the couple wanted Meghan to wear something of Diana's during their two-hour interview.

This particular Cartier diamond tennis bracelet is especially meaningful because stones from it were already used to craft Meghan's engagement ring. The duchess' original engagement ring design features a central stone of a diamond from Botswana surrounded by two stones from Harry's late mother's bracelet.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself, I sourced from Botswana," Harry explained during a BBC interview when the couple announced their engagement in November 2017. "The little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together."

(The gold band has since been altered to a pavé one to reportedly accommodate a new eternity band.)

Meghan's Pippa Small necklace is a piece from her personal collection she has worn previously, including during the couple's final engagement of their royal tour of Tonga back in October 2018.

Aquamarines are also significant for Meghan. She selected an emerald-cut aquamarine ring from Diana's collection for her wedding reception at Frogmore House. Many considered it to be her "something blue."

The duchess chose earrings from Birks, a Canadian brand she has selected for many milestones, including for her and Harry's final engagement as senior royals, the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.

Finally, the former actress donned her Cartier Love Bracelet, which is a go-to piece for her. It is believed to be a gift from Harry.

The Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will see Oprah and Meghan talking first then Harry will join them. It will air on CBS on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Duchess of Sussex also beautifully paid tribute to Diana with her pregnancy announcement. She and Harry revealed on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their second child.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

The date was very sweet because on Valentine's Day 1984, newspapers announced that Diana was expecting her second child, which was, of course, Prince Harry.