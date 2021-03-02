Crown Princess Victoria wows in H&M gown as she receives honour at LGBTQ awards By Heather Cichowski

The coronavirus pandemic has meant there are less opportunities for people to dress up as they stay safe at home. This also applies to royals around the world, where formal events have been cancelled entirely or turned virtual. So, it was delightful to see Crown Princess Victoria dressed up in a new portrait released by Kungahuset to coincide with a LGBTQ honour she received.

The Swedish royal was voted one of the winners at QX magazine's Gay Gala, following a speech she gave at the inauguration of Stockholm Pride in 2020. Unfortunately, the gala was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Crown Princess sent a letter of thanks for the award and shared glam new portraits. Her gown moment is one of the first of 2021 for any royal.

The photos, which were shared on the Swedish Royal Palace's Instagram, were captured by Peter Knutson and show Victoria at Haga Palace, her royal residence. The 43-year-old captivated in a gorgeous green tulle gown, ornate headpiece and statement earrings. Her dreamy gown is believed to be the Tulle Dress ($299) from H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection.

The maxi dress is crafted from Renu polyester, a high-quality, recycled polyester made from raw materials extracted from used fabrics. The tulle was gathered for a dramatic finish. Unfortunately, the dress is currently sold out.

In one of the pictures, Victoria poses with the Crown Princess family's adorable dog, Rio!

“I was really proud and happy for the fine award from QX's readers," Crown Princess Victoria penned in her letter, originally written in Swedish. "It means a lot to me. Thanks!"

"The past year has been a challenge in various ways," she continued. "In many parts of the world, human rights work has been hampered or hindered by the pandemic. Therefore, it is now particularly important that we continue to work every day for a world where LGBTQI people are given the opportunity to live in freedom and without oppression.

"A world where you can be just who you are, and be proud of it."

One of Victoria's last formal engagements was when she and husband Prince Daniel stepped out for the season opening of the Swedish Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Stockholm Concert Hall in September 2020. She wowed in a black-and-white dress which was trimmed with flower embroidery.

Victoria and Daniel have much to celebrate recently. Their eldest daughter, Princess Estelle, turned nine last week and the Palace released new portraits for the occasion. Their son, Prince Oscar, will turn 5 on March 2!