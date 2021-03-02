Happy Birthday, Prince Oscar! See his cute fifth birthday portraits with sister Princess Estelle and their dog By Heather Cichowski

Grattis på födelsedagen to Prince Oscar! (That's "Happy Birthday" in Swedish!)

The little Swedish royal marked turning five on March 2 with a series of new heartwarming portraits. The photos also feature surprise appearances by big sister, Princess Estelle, 9, and the family's puppy, Rio!

The sweet snaps, which were taken by Kate Gabor, were shared on the Royal Court of Sweden's Instagram to mark Oscar's birthday. The first image captured Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's youngest giving a huge grin at the camera. The resemblance to his parents is clear, with his brown hair and smile. The birthday boy wore a grey, black and cream argyle sweater with a white collar and navy trousers.

The second photo portrayed Oscar seated on an ornate chair cuddled up to the family's new puppy. Rio is a brown poodle the royals got in April 2020, and is already a big hit with fans. In the picture, Oscar holds the pooch's head as he gazes up in thought.

The final image from social media shows Oscar and Estelle outside enjoying the snow. They're dressed up in matching navy puffer jackets, snow pants and hats.

The Kungahuset website also had an additional image of Prince Oscar running in the snow with a look of delight on his face.

Turning five is a milestone and there are many memorable moments from when young royals marked the big birthday. Princess Charlotte turned five in 2020 and Mia Tindall did in 2019.

Royals fans recently got to see Oscar and Rio in Princess Estelle's birthday portraits from when she turned nine on Feb. 23.

It seems the birthday photos were all taken at the same time because they depict Oscar in the same outfit. They were shot at Haga Palace, the family's residence in Stockholm.

Estelle's first birthday photo captured her with her arms crossed, giving a big smile. She was wearing a white frilled blouse, plaid skirt and white tights. Her long blonde hair was styled in a half updo.

PHOTOS: The most adorable pictures of Princess Estelle of Sweden

The second snap shared on Instagram captured the royal siblings with Rio. Two other official portraits were taken for Estelle's birthday at Haga Palace.

There have been a number of new portraits from the Swedish royals recently. Over the weekend, the Palace shared a new photo of Crown Princess Victoria decked out in a gorgeous H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection gown to coincide with a LGBTQ honour she received from QX magazine.

The mom of two penned a letter of thanks because the celebratory Gay Gala that would have marked the occasion was cancelled. Victoria received the honour from readers after she gave a speech at the inauguration of Stockholm Pride in 2020.