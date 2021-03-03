Duchess Camilla gives an update on Prince Philip's health By Zach Harper

Royal watchers have been sending Prince Philip good wishes after he was transferred to another hospital on March 1 to receive ongoing treatment for an infection and have testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Duchess Camilla gave an update on her father-in-law's condition two days later when she stepped out to a vaccination centre in Croydon, England, saying the Royal Family are all thinking of the 99-year-old.

"We heard today that he's slightly improving, so that's very good news," she said. "We'll keep our fingers crossed."

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital last month after feeling ill. Buckingham Palace said it was done as a "precautionary measure" and Philip's stay in hospital was not related to COVID-19. The Queen and her husband had been vaccinated against the illness in January.

On March 1, the Palace released a statement in which it said that the duke "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."



Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall's husband, visited his father in hospital on Feb. 20, travelling from Gloucestershire to London to see him. There were reports the Prince of Wales appeared emotional after leaving the hospital. It's thought Charles and Philip haven't seen each other since around the Christmas holidays.

On Feb. 23, Prince Edward, the Queen and Philip's youngest son, was feeling "a lot better" and the family was "keeping our fingers crossed."

We're wishing Philip well as he continues to recover.