Royal style of the month – February 2021

<a href=/tags/0/King-Philippe><strong>King Philippe</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Queen-Mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> visited Pharma Haelvoet pharmacy on Feb. 24, 2021 in Evere. <p>The Belgian Queen was her usual colour-coordinated self in a vivid orange blouse paired with matching face mask, clutch and drop earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Yves Herman - Royal Belgium Pool/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> showed her support for British fashion during <a href=/tags/0/london-fashion-week><strong>London Fashion Week</strong></a> in a printed <a href=/tags/0/victoria-beckham><strong>Victoria Beckham</strong></a> dress, featuring a Jazz Age-inspired scribble print, for the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design presentation on Feb. 23. <p>Photo: &copy; BFC
<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/meghan-markle">Duchess Meghan</a></strong> was radiant in the <strong><a href="/tags/0/oscar-de-la-renta">Oscar de la Renta</a></strong> Citrus Primavera Dress paired with an <strong><a href="/tags/0/ecksand">Ecksand</a></strong> Pink Sapphire Cocktail Ring with Diamond Pavé during her surprise appearance with <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-harry">Prince Harry</a></strong> on Feb. 22 during the <strong><a href="/tags/0/spotify">Spotify</a></strong> Stream On event. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/Spotify
<a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-eugenie"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jack-brooksbank"><strong>Jack Brooksbank</strong></a> introduced their son, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/August-Philip-Hawke-Brooksbank">August Philip Hawke Brooksbank</a></strong>, on Feb. 20. <p>The new mom sported a flowy cream dress and soft beige trench coat paired with a padded headband, the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jennifer-behr"><strong>Jennifer Behr</strong></a> Thada Velvet Headband in <a href="https://www.jenniferbehr.com/products/thada-velvet-headband?variant=Topaz" target="_blank">Topaz</a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Instagram/@princessuegenie
<a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> made a statement in red when she visited Christian Primary School Sabina van Egmond in Oud-Beijerland on Feb. 18. <p>She sported a red longline coat with coordinating pencil skirt. Oxblood red gloves and a slick of red lipstick rounded out the ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
On Feb. 16, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> attended an exhibition at the National Library in Madrid. <p>She looked supremely elegant in a red dress from <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a>. The Spanish royal kept warm with a black <a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera><strong>Carolina Herrera</strong></a> coat draped over her shoulders. <p>Her gradient black-to-red pumps completed the coordinated outfit. Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> had a joint engagement at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Feb. 17. <p>The Duchess of Cornwall recycled a vibrant red-and-purple check coat from her wardrobe for the event. It was paired with tall black boots and a white blouse with frilled sleeves. <p>Photo: &copy; Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On Feb. 12, <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> left Portland Hospital in London wearing a camel coat and a <a href=/tags/0/hill-house-home><strong>Hill House Home</strong></a> tartan nap dress. <p>The new mom positively glowed! She gave birth to her baby boy on Feb. 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> wowed in a pale pink monochrome ensemble during a visit to the Jan Yperman Hospital in Ypres on Feb. 12. <p>She coordinated her pastel pantsuit with a paisley tie neck blouse and matching face mask. Her light pumps and clutch were expertly matched, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Frédéric Sierakowski - Royal Belgium Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> turned heads at the APM (Madrid Press Association) Journalism Awards on Feb. 9 in a black top and tall boots punctuated with a pleated ombré-effect midi skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> was a vision in a yellow coat and silky blouse during a round table on the clothing sector in Brussels on Feb. 9. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/belgian-royals><strong>Belgian royal</strong></a> rounded out her ensemble with wide-leg grey trousers and coordinating shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Laurie Dieffembacq Pool / Photonews via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> wowed in grey tones for a meeting at AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) on Feb. 4 in Madrid. <p>The <a href=/tags/0/spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royal</strong></a> wore an ivory blouse with tie neck, grey check trousers from <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> and a coordinating coat draped over her shoulders. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
On Feb. 2, <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> held a video call in recognition of Children's Mental Health Week with her patronage <a href=/tags/0/place2be><strong>Place2Be</strong></a>. <p>She recycled a chic blue tweed <a href=/tags/0/rebecca-taylor><strong>Rebecca Taylor</strong></a> suit from her wardrobe to speak with teachers from the Ribbon Academy in County Durham. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/@TheRoyalFamily
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> attended a meeting at the FAD (Foundation Against Drug Addiction) headquarters in Madrid on Feb. 2 in a monochromatic look featuring a grey tweed coat, black top and slacks. <p>She accessorized with a black clutch, loafers and a white face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
