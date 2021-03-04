Prince Philip has undergone a 'successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition,' Buckingham Palace confirms By Heather Cichowski

Prince Philip has undergone a "successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition," according to a new statement from Buckingham Palace on March 4.

The Queen's husband will remain in hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," the Palace also said.

The news comes after the Duke of Edinburgh was transferred from King Edward VII Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London on March 1 to continue treatment for an infection and undergo further tests for the heart condition. At that time, he was anticipated to remain hospitalized for at least the rest of the week.

The 99-year-old was originally admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London on the evening of Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a pre-existing condition. He spent 13 nights there before being moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

On March 3, Duchess Camilla gave an update on her father-in-law's condition when she stepped out to a vaccination centre in Croydon, England. The duchess said that all of the Royal Family are thinking about Philip.

"We heard today that he's slightly improving, so that's very good news," the Duchess of Cornwall said. "We'll keep our fingers crossed."

Prince Charles previously visited his father at King Edward VII Hospital on Feb. 20. There were reports the Prince of Wales appeared emotional after leaving the hospital.

Well-wishers have also been sending their messages of support and healing to the Royal Family and to Prince Philip. At both of the hospitals to which the 99-year-old has been admitted, some royals fans have left heartfelt messages, and sometimes balloons and other mementos.

We wish Prince Philip well in his treatment and recovery from his procedure.