Carole Middleton confirms Pippa is expecting her second child By Heather Cichowski

Pippa Middleton is pregnant! Carole Middleton confirmed that her younger daughter is expecting. This will be Pippa's second child with her husband, James Matthews.

The Party Pieces founder appears on the cover of the April 2021 issue of Good Housekeeping. In the interview, the 66-year-old discusses her wishes for the year, including being able to see her children and grandchildren when the coronavirus pandemic has abated.

"I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family," Carole told the publication, echoing the thoughts of so many of us.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," Duchess Kate's mom continued.

The proud grandma is also looking forward to hosting a gathering of her own, when it is safe to do so.

"And at some point I'd like to have a big party," the businesswoman said. Despite founding Party Pieces, I've never actually had my own big party – and I'd love one!"

At the end of 2020, reports suggested Pippa was pregnant with her second child. Shortly after, she made a virtual appearance to present at an awards ceremony for Mary Hare School.

The 37-year-old and James, 45, welcomed two-year-old son Arthur Michael William on Oct. 15, 2018 in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, are also grandparents to Kate and Prince William's children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Over the holidays, Carole shared a message on the Party Pieces Instagram about how COVID-19 had affected celebrations for all of us and opened up about how her family typically spends Christmas.

"Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family," the mom of three said. "Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something."

Congratulations to the Middletons, Pippa and the rest of her family!