Prince Philip transferred back to King Edward VII's Hospital after 'successful procedure,' Buckingham Palace confirms

Prince Philip has been transferred back to King Edward VII's Hospital after undergoing a "successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition" at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, according to a new update from Buckingham Palace on March 5.

The statement continued that the Duke of Edinburgh is "expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

On March 4, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the 99-year-old had undergone the successful procedure the day before and would remain hospitalized for rest and treatment.

The Queen's husband was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 1 to continue treatment for an infection and undergo further tests for the heart condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh was first admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on the evening of Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a pre-existing condition. He spent 13 nights there before being transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital for further treatment and the procedure.

On March 3, Duchess Camilla gave an update on her father-in-law's condition when she visited a vaccination centre in Croydon, England.

"We heard today that he's slightly improving, so that's very good news," the Duchess of Cornwall said at the time. "We'll keep our fingers crossed."

We're sending Prince Philip our best wishes as he recovers.