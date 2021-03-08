Vote: What are you most looking forward to from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in the future? By Heather Cichowski

On March 7, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey about their experiences together since they confirmed they were dating in 2016. Their two-hour interview saw the Duchess of Sussex speak to the media mogul separately about joining the Royal Family, pregnancy and motherhood and much more. The two were then joined by the duke, who revealed they are expecting a baby girl sometime this summer.

Last month, the Sussexes confirmed to the Queen they would not return as senior working members of the Royal Family. They are still retaining their private patronages, such as the Invictus Games Foundation and Smart Works, while continuing to work on their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation. And they have a number of exciting forthcoming projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very busy since stepping back from their senior roles last year. They have inked a multi-year production deal with Netflix and signed with the agency that represents Barack and Michelle Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton on their speaking engagements.

They have both done some voiceover work, with Meghan narrating the Disneynature film, Elephant, and Harry making a surprise appearance in the Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which focused on the Paralympic Games.

The couple have also been active in causes close to their hearts, including equality, racial justice, the rights of girls and women, mental health, the environment and more.

While the coronavirus pandemic has affected some of their ventures, like so many, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still launched Archewell Audio at the end of 2020 to "elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories." The first episode featured a surprise appearance by their son Archie, wishing everyone a Happy New Year. It also featured celebrities reflecting on the year that was, including friend James Corden.

Additionally, the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry is patron, recently launched a new podcast that connects U.K. healthcare workers with veterans for a series of important conversations about mental health and COVID-19. People are also looking forward to the next Invictus Games, which were postponed until 2022.

And those are just a few of the things the duke and duchess have on their plates!

On a personal level, the Sussexes celebrated son Archie's first birthday last year and he turns two in May. On Valentine's Day, they disclosed they were expecting their second child. As we previously mentioned, the baby is a girl.

In January, reports also suggested Harry and Meghan may return to the United Kingdom in June for Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday celebrations. The royal event is currently scheduled for June 12.

So, what are you most looking forward to? Have your say in the poll below by sounding off on the thing(s) you're most excited about from the Sussexes. We will share the results in a new post at the end of the week.

