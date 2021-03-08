It's a girl! Prince Harry tells Oprah Winfrey he and Duchess Meghan are having a daughter By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are having a daughter!

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, the happy couple confirmed their second child is a girl.

After the media mogul chatted with Meghan individually, Harry joined the women. Oprah sweetly explained that the Duchess of Sussex wanted to wait until her husband was there before they discussed their new addition to the family. Right away, Oprah cut to the chase and asked about the baby's gender.

"It's a girl,” Harry proudly said, revealing they had an ultrasound scan.

Oprah then asked the next question that was on royals fans' minds: When is the baby due?

Harry said the little girl will arrive sometime in the summer. However, he didn't give a day or even a month. There's a good chance the little girl could share something in common with her late grandmother, Princess Diana. If she's born between June 20 and July 22, she will be a Cancer. The Princess of Wales, who was born July 1, 1961, also had that star sign.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" the Duke of Sussex said.

He elaborated on his feelings about the impending bundle of joy, saying he was, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl...now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they will not be having any more children: "Two is it."

On Valentine's Day, the couple thrilled royal watchers when they revealed Archie was going to be a big brother. The duke and duchess released a gorgeous photo that captured an expectant Duchess of Sussex lying down with her head in her barefoot husband's lap, while they gazed lovingly at each other. The sweet snap was taken by the Sussexes' longtime friend, Misan Harriman, at their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. But the photographer actually shot it from London, while he took over the couple's iPad remotely.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a representative for the Sussexes told HELLO! UK on Feb. 14.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Duchess Kate, Prince William and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, were all said to have been aware of the news and thrilled about it.

Shortly after the announcement, most people and the bookies predicted Harry and Meghan would honour Princess Diana and name the child after the late Princess of Wales. Betfair placed Diana as the top choice with 10/1 odds if the baby is a girl, even before the gender was known.

Congratulations to the Sussexes!