The Queen 'has always been wonderful to me,' Duchess Meghan tells Oprah Winfrey By Heather Cichowski

The Queen has been a source of guidance and welcome for many people who have married into the Royal Family, including Duchess Meghan.

In Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Duchess of Sussex openedup to the media mogul about her relationship with Her Majesty, including their first joint engagement in 2018, just after she and Harry had tied the knot.

"The Queen... has always been wonderful to me," the 39-year-old shared, smiling brightly, thinking back to the time the two travelled to Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes, Cheshire. The two took the Royal Train to the engagement and were spotted laughing and greatly enjoying each other's company during their day out.

Meghan revealed earlier in the day, the two had enjoyed breakfast and the Queen also presented her with a "beautiful gift."

"I just really loved being in her company, and I remember we were in the car and she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace," recalled Meghan.

The soon-to-be mom of two also shared an anecdote about how the Queen offered to share her blanket with her on a nippy day.

"She has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, 'Meghan, come on,' and [she] put it over my knees as well," the duchess said about the monarch's sweet and familial gesture.

"It made me think of my grandmother, where she's always been warm and inviting and really welcoming."

The Queen has often been photographed through the years with a blanket on her lap, particularly at royal events that are outside in cooler climates or seasons.

In another part of the interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about meeting the Queen for the first time at Royal Lodge, after the 94-year-old monarch was finishing church service in Windsor. Harry told Meghan they would be greeting his grandmother and asked his then-girlfriend if she knew how to curtsy. Royal protocol dictates a person must curtsy or bow to the monarch, including in private.

Meghan said this resulted in the actress doing a few practice curtsies "right in front of the house!" When it came to her curtsy in front of Her Majesty, Meghan said she apparently did a "very deep curtsy," but added she does not remember the moment. She said she did recall chatting with the Queen afterwards and said it was "lovely" and "easy."

The duchess spoke to Oprah separately about her experiences joining the Royal Family, motherhood and much more before the two were joined by Harry, who revealed they're expecting a girl, who is due sometime in the summer. Their daughter will be the Queen's 10th or 11th great-grandchild, depending on whether the baby arrives before Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, who is also due later this year.

