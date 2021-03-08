Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reveal Archie's current favourite word and the very cute thing he likes to say By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's son, Archie, is going to be two in May, and the little guy already has an impressive vocabulary, if his current favourite word is anything to go by!

In the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey from March 7, the proud parents shared some adorable tidbits about their growing son, including his word of the moment and one of his go-to sayings.

Meghan revealed that her son's current favourite word is "hydrate!" Based on that, it would seem the little tyke is learning plenty about health and the importance of drinking enough water, especially when living in a warmer climate, like the Sussexes do in California.

Another cute thing Archie says is "drive safe." Doting papa Harry divulged that his son likes to tell everyone to drive safe when they are leaving the house!

Archie made a brief appearance in the two-hour CBS special when it aired footage of the boy playing with his dad at the beach.

The soon-to-be two-year-old is growing up and developing new adorable traits. In a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden from February, Harry revealed his son's first word: Crocodile!

Even Harry was impressed with the three-syllable choice!

"He is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality," Harry told James. "He's already putting two, three words together. He's already singing songs."

The Duke of Sussex also chatted about one of Archie's favourite foods: Waffles!

Harry told the late show host that his son cannot get enough of the waffles that Meghan makes.

"Archie wakes up in the morning and literally goes, 'waffle,'" stated Harry.

He admitted that the boy's favourite breakfast has a little something to do with the Queen.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker," Harry explained. "She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So, for breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes. He loves it."

In the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Sussexes revealed that Archie is going to have a baby sister. The little girl has a due date sometime in the summer.