Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not actually get married three days before their wedding By Zach Harper

In their highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry revealed they'd exchanged vows privately in their backyard, three days before their wedding in May 2018.

But they didn't get legally married during that intimate, private event. Their legal marriage happened on their big day, May 19, 2018, when they were wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to HELLO! UK, what Meghan was referring to in her chat with Oprah was a quiet, private event with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our own union between us,' so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury..."

Justin was part of the nuptials at St. George's Chapel on May 19. The 105th principal leader of the Church of England helped the couple exchange vows in the moving ceremony that was seen by the public. Hundreds of millions of people watched the Sussexes wed that day in what can only be described as one of the most popular marriage ceremonies of the century.

The Sussexes will celebrate their third anniversary this year.

In their wide-ranging conversation with Oprah, Meghan joined the media mogul privately to speak about joining the Royal Family, pregnancy, motherhood and much more before Harry joined them for the second half of the interview. The beaming husband happily revealed the couple are expecting a girl sometime this summer. Archie must be thrilled to know he'll soon have a little sister!

