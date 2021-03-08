Duchess Meghan speaks out about her relationship with Duchess Kate in Oprah Winfrey interview By Zach Harper

In Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, the Duchess of Sussex opened up on her relationship with Duchess Kate.

In 2018, there was a report in the media the two had had an argument over flower dresses for Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, and that disagreement had left Kate in tears.

"Did you make Kate cry?" Oprah asked Meghan.

"No, no, the reverse happened," the soon-to-be mom of two replied. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone."

The 39-year-old went on to say Kate made what Meghan felt was a very heartfelt apology.

"It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she bought me flowers and [gave me] a note apologizing," Meghan said of her sister-in-law. "She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.

"What was so hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me," Meghan added about the report that had later circulated in the media. "I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it's really important for people to understand the truth.

"She's a good person," Meghan added of the Duchess of Cambridge. "And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity... If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Oprah separately about her experiences joining the Royal Family, motherhood, mental health and much more. The two were later joined by Harry, who happily revealed the couple are expecting a girl sometime this summer. The little girl will be Archie's younger sister. If she's born between June 20 and July 22, she'll be a Cancer, just like her late grandmother, Princess Diana. If she's born after that, she will share the star sign of Leo with her mother.