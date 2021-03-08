'I was very proud': Jewelry designer Pippa Small on seeing Duchess Meghan wear her necklace during Oprah Winfrey interview By Heather Cichowski

In Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, an expectant Meghan glowed in a black Giorgio Armani dress paired with personal pieces of jewelry.

The 39-year-old selected some pieces with personal meaning for her. She dazzled in a Pippa Small necklace, Birks blue topaz stud earrings, a Cartier Love Bracelet and a diamond tennis bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The impact of what Meghan wears is felt far and wide, and it can leave a lasting impression. Pippa Small, Jewellery Designer and Founder of Pippa Small Jewellery, ethical London-based jewellery brand, spoke to HELLO! Canada about seeing Meghan in her 18kt Gold Aquamarine Triple Colette Set Pendant on Cord (US$2,145) during the landmark interview.

"I was very proud that the Duchess chose to wear our jewelry, once again showing support to small ethical businesses," Pippa said. "By choosing to wear the necklace, it brings the topic of more sustainable jewelry practices to the forefront."

The stunning aquamarine necklace is handmade in Jaipur, India using hand-cut stones that have a breathtaking clear, watery colour.

"The piece is what I call an amulet necklace," Pippa explained to HELLO!Canada about necklace's inspiration. "It has three hand cut aquamarine stones set in simple gold and a gold bead hung on a gold cord.

"The cord makes this piece less about 'jewelry' and more about a connection felt with the stones. The stones are quiet and subtle, the shades of blue aquamarine for me seem to be about freedom like the open skies and the sea. They are uplifting and joyful."

This is not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has worn the necklace. She memorably selected it during her royal tour of Tonga with Harry in October 2018. She wore it when the pair stopped by Tupou College in Toloa on the island of Tongatapu.

Pippa recounted the experience of seeing the necklace on the style maven during the royal tour, and how it brought further attention to ethical design.

"I was so thrilled when the Duchess chose to wear the necklace in Tonga in 2018," stated Pippa. "She has chosen to wear our pieces on a few occasions, and in particular, the collection we make in Afghanistan with the arts charity Turquoise Mountain, which provides training and employment for artisans in traditional craft."

"Her choosing to wear those pieces has had such an impact on the artisans in Afghanistan with increased business and pride in seeing their work being appreciated around the world," Pippa continued.

Ethical and charity work have been part of the London-based jewelry brand's DNA from the start. Pippa Small first opened its ethical jewelry shop in London in 2007 followed by one in Santa Monica, Calif. It works to protect and promote traditional crafts, including with the previously mentioned arts foundation, Turquoise Mountain in Kabul, started by Prince Charles and Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan's former president. Pippa was awarded a MBE by the Queen in 2013 for her ethical jewelry and charity work.

The Duchess of Sussex has frequently used her fashion and accessory choices to bring attention to various fantastic causes from women-led businesses to small, family-run and independent businesses, as well as ethical and sustainable options.