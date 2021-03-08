Vote: What do you think Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will name their daughter? By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are having a baby girl!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the happy revelation on March 7, during their much-anticipated primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey. A beaming Harry told the media mogul he and Meghan found out the baby's gender with an ultrasound scan.

The little girl is due to arrive sometime in the summer. An exact due date isn't known, but there's a good chance the couple's daughter could have something in common with her late grandmother, Princess Diana. If she's born between June 20 and July 22, she will be a Cancer, just like the Princess of Wales. If she's born after July 22, she'll share the star sign of Leo with her mother, Meghan.

"To have a boy and then a girl – what more can you ask for?" Harry told Oprah. "[I'm] grateful, having any child – any one or two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then girl... now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day, when they released a gorgeous black-and-white photo taken at their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The picture featured Meghan resting her head in her barefoot husband's lap as they beamed at each other. The soon-to-be mom of two was gently resting her hand on her growing baby bump in the image, which was taken remotely by photographer Misan Harriman, who remotely took over their iPad from London.

Shortly after the announcement, most bookies and people predicted Harry and Meghan would honour Diana and name the child after the late Princess of Wales. Betfair placed Diana as the top choice with 10/1 odds if the baby is a girl, even before the gender was known. Other popular choices at the time were Isabella, which had 12/1 odds, along with the names Doria and Marina, according to Ladbrokes. Emily (10/1) and Willow (14/1) were also contenders.

Diana is still the top name pick, according to bookies. Ladbrokes and OddsMonkey place it at number one with 4/1 odds. OddsMonkey places Allegra second at 11/1, followed by Isabella in third place, still at 12/1 odds. Allegra is the name Diana would reportedly have chosen for a girl if she had ever had a daughter. Elizabeth and Alice follow in a tie for second place according to Ladbrokes' recent numbers, while Victoria (7/1), Charlotte (20/1) and Catherine (50/1) are also top choices.

So, we want to know what you think Meghan and Harry will name their daughter? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

