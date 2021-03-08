Duchess Meghan cradles Archie in stunning new maternity photo with Prince Harry for International Women's Day By Heather Cichowski

In celebration of International Women's Day, a new maternity portrait of Duchess Meghan was released, featuring Prince Harry and their son Archie! It was a beautiful moment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just revealed yesterday they are expecting a baby girl.



The new pregnancy photo was shared by the couple's good friend, photographer Misan Harriman, on March 8.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!" Misan wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H." He included a red heart emoji at the end.

The image, which was captured remotely on iPad, is a stunning black-and-white snap of the Sussexes. Meghan shows off her growing baby bump in a tropical leaf-print maxi dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. She is in the La Ligne's Pyper Dress, which is actually green and ivory. Her long dark hair is parted in the middle and worn around her shoulders. She cradles Archie in her arms.

The little boy's face is against his mom's shoulder and his head is turned away from the camera. He appears in a ribbed sweater and leggings. Doting dad Harry stands behind his wife and has his head against hers. His one hand rests under Meghan's arm. The duke is dressed casually in a button-down shirt and slim trousers, and all of the Sussexes are barefoot in the grass.

London-based photographer Misan also snapped the lovely black-and-white maternity photo that Harry and Meghan used to reveal they were expecting their second child. On Valentine's Day, the couple delighted royals fans with the news that they were expanding their family and Meghan was pregnant.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

That photo showcased the Duchess of Sussex lying down with her head in Harry's husband's lap, while they gazed lovingly at each other. The heartwarming image showed the couple at their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. and it appears the new shot was taken in the same location.

Harry wore the same outfit for both photos but the duchess was dressed in a Carolina Herrera gown for the first picture.

Archie was not featured in the pregnancy announcement snap.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, they told the talk show host that they were having a girl and she is due in the summer.

"It's a girl,” Harry proudly said, revealing they had an ultrasound scan.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" he added.