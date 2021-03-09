The Queen releases statement after Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey By Zach Harper

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement, which came out March 9.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Full statement from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen: pic.twitter.com/yWKWHIQk4B — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 9, 2021

In the interview, Meghan spoke separately with Oprah for an hour before she was joined by Harry. In part of the two-hour special, Meghan said, a family member had been involved in "a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] and what that would mean." She did not say who the royal in question was.

"I think that would be very damaging to them," she added.

The wide-ranging interview touched on her joining the Royal Family, pregnancy and motherhood, the press coverage the Sussexes received and even Meghan's relationships with other family members, such as Duchess Kate. At one point, Meghan said this period had been so difficult for her that she had thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

More than 17 million people watched the interview, according to CBS, which is the highest-rated American primetime program since the 2020 Oscars.